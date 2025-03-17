Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 3,761,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,001.0 days.

NNFSF stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

