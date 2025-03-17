Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 3,761,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,001.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
NNFSF stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.
About Nongfu Spring
