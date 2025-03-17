Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 3,761,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,001.0 days.

Nongfu Spring Price Performance

NNFSF stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

About Nongfu Spring

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.