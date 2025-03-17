Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nikon Stock Up 2.9 %

NINOY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247. Nikon has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.98%. Analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.