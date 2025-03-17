Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 59,295 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,295 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Personalis worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Personalis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

