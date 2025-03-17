Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 51,046 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,046 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of BILL worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,639.50, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

