Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 40,663 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,663 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $84,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

CRWD opened at $353.73 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,815 shares of company stock worth $36,730,624. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

