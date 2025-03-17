Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,562,704 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,965,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,704 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 4.18% of Quantum-Si worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSI. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $3.65 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,000. This represents a 73.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 19.3 %

Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.75. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

