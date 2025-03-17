Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,457 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.22 per share, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,632.18. This represents a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,439. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

