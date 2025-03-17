Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $110.41 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 236,374 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $110,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $193.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.