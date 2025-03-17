Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,658 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Global-E Online worth $60,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 770,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 533,675 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Global-E Online Stock Up 0.5 %

GLBE opened at $36.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.