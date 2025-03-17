Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 210,081 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,081 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of GitLab worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,007 shares of company stock valued at $43,843,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $52.08 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.