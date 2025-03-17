Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,753,757 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,757 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Aurora Innovation worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,064,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 1,776,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 1,753,757 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.97 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

