NFC Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

NFC Investments LLC reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Everest Group comprises approximately 3.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Group worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Everest Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EG stock opened at $359.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.29.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on EG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

