NFC Investments LLC Trims Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NMI comprises approximately 0.2% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in NMI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NMI

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.