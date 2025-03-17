Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Position Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nextracker by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 61.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

