NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 326.14% from the stock’s previous close.
NextCure Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.70. 24,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,291. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71. NextCure has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
