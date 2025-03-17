NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 326.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NextCure Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.70. 24,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,291. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71. NextCure has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

NextCure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextCure by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

