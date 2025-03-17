New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 325,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,982,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.