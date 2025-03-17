Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. 209,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

