Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.68) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Netcall Stock Up 3.6 %

NET stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £189.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.87. Netcall has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.80 ($1.52).

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcall had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that Netcall will post 3.7029017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £198,000 ($255,946.23). Also, insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43), for a total value of £1,905,870 ($2,463,637.54). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Netcall

(Get Free Report)

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.