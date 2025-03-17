Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.67 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.50), with a volume of 638435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.48).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Friday.
Netcall Stock Up 1.1 %
Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Netcall had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Netcall plc will post 3.7029017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider James Ormondroyd bought 95,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £100,042.95 ($129,321.29). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.42), for a total value of £198,000 ($255,946.23). Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
