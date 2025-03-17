Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.67 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.50), with a volume of 638435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Friday.

Netcall Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.87.

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Netcall had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Netcall plc will post 3.7029017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Ormondroyd bought 95,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £100,042.95 ($129,321.29). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.42), for a total value of £198,000 ($255,946.23). Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Netcall

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

