Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 37,949 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,949 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Crown Castle worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.12.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

