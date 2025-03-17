Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 17,604 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of FactSet Research Systems worth $49,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $436.64 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.