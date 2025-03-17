Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $44,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

