Natixis Advisors LLC Has $37.04 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,196,000 after buying an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,451,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,522,000 after buying an additional 134,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $148.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

