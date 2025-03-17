Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 46,575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Illumina worth $43,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $85.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

