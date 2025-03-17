Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 16,797 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,326,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.11 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.