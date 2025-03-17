Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 204077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

