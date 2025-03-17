Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Price

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.90 to $28.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.1 %

EQNR stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

