Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $202,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JULW. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.33.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

