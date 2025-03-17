Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

