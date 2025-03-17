Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,130 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

