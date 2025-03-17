Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MNPR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $29.75. 20,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,435,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

