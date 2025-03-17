Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

