Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 3,900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.5%.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MDV opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.91 and a beta of -0.22.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

