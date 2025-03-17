Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 910,200 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,102.0 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

MIMTF stock opened at C$15.59 on Monday. Mitsubishi Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$15.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.00.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

