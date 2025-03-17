Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 910,200 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,102.0 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
MIMTF stock opened at C$15.59 on Monday. Mitsubishi Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$15.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.00.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
