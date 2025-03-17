MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $297.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

