MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $536.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,783,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $297.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

