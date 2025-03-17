MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $536.90.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $297.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
