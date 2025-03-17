MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.86. 77,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 167,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

