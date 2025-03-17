Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $46.52 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 140,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

