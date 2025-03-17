McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

