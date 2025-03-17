mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MBAKF stock remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. mBank has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79.

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

