Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 13183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

