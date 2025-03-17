Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Read Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.