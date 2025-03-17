Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 692016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.15).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Marshalls alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSLH

Marshalls Trading Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £594.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,994.83). Also, insider Vanda Murray acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,823.16). Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.