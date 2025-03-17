Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Issues Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.

Maison Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

MSS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 175,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 7.39. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

