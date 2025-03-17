Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Issues Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.
Maison Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %
MSS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 175,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 7.39. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maison Solutions
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.