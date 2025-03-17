LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $88.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

