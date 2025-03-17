LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $88.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $107.02.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.