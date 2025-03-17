Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luokung Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Luokung Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 4,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,806. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

