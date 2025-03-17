Luminar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8% compared to the average volume of 6,647 call options.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 161,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

