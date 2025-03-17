London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 4,577 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.44 ($144.05), for a total value of £510,060.88 ($659,334.13).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at £109.85 ($142.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of £110.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,648.31 ($111.79) and a fifty-two week high of £121.85 ($157.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.70) EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($149.95) to £125 ($161.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

