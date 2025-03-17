Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $467.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

