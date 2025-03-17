Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,690,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 15,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.71. 11,284,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,628,585. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.