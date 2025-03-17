Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,690,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 15,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.71. 11,284,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,628,585. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.